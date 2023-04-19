Academic All-Star: Logan Eggleston

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Logan Eggleston, a senior at Massena High School.

He appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch his interview above.

Logan is ranked first in his class and is a member of National Honor Society, a mentor to fellow students, and a trumpet player in a number of school bands.

He’s also a member of the school’s cross-country and track teams.

Logan will be attending Juniata College in Pennsylvania. He plans to major in biochemistry, go to medical school and become an emergency room doctor.

