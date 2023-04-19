Angela J. Besaw, 57, of Watertown

Apr. 19, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Angela J. Besaw, 57, of Watertown, NY, passed away on April 13, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center following a long battle with cancer.

She was born on March 11, 1966 in Syracuse, NY, daughter of Robert and Caroline Besaw.

Angela has resided most of her life in Cheyenne, Wyoming where she was a homemaker.  She enjoyed making crafts and loved making dream catchers.  She especially enjoyed spending time with family, friends and she loved her dog, Sassy.  She recently moved to Watertown in April of 2022 and resided with her son and daughter in law.  Angela was a kind, loving and giving individual who would do anything for friends and family.

Among her survivors are her four children, Arnold L. Wing III, Watertown, NY, Floyd N. Wing, James R. Wing, and Lynnsey M. Wing, all of Cheyenne, Wyoming; her five grandchildren, Lucion Wing, Brayden Wing, Yazmin Wing, Vanessa Wing, and James R. Wing Jr.; her daughter in law and caregiver, Barbara L. Matlock, Watertown, NY; two brothers, Robert and Dennis Countryman; a sister, Shemika; and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.  It was her wish to be cremated and burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

