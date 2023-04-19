Another chilly one

By Beth Hall
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time for that winter jacket again.

It will be a bit cooler today than Tuesday. We could see snow showers early, but they won’t stick around long.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Skies clear overnight and it gets chillier. Lows will be in the low 30s.

It will be warmer Thursday and it warms up quickly. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 50s.

We return to summer-like temperatures on Friday. It will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and highs in the upper 70s.

We hold on to the warm temperatures on Saturday. It will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

There’s a chance of rain Sunday morning. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s.

Monday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

It will be around 50 and mostly sunny on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sword injury sent a man to the hospital late Tuesday morning
Sword injury sends man to hospital, woman charged
Aaron LaVean
The story behind this mug shot
Demolition has begin on Mic's Place in Watertown. The former bar will become a parking lot for...
Mic’s Place torn down in Watertown
Trina Kuan is one of several Watertown landlords asking the city to do more to help them...
Watertown landlords request talks with city to address concerns
Investigation
Mayors: state investigating possible falsifying of business records

Latest News

7-day forecast
Wednesday morning weather
7 day
Chilly on Wednesday
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
A gray, chilly day