Another chilly one

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time for that winter jacket again.

It will be a bit cooler today than Tuesday. We could see snow showers early, but they won’t stick around long.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Skies clear overnight and it gets chillier. Lows will be in the low 30s.

It will be warmer Thursday and it warms up quickly. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 50s.

We return to summer-like temperatures on Friday. It will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and highs in the upper 70s.

We hold on to the warm temperatures on Saturday. It will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

There’s a chance of rain Sunday morning. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s.

Monday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

It will be around 50 and mostly sunny on Tuesday.

