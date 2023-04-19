Career-Tech All-Star: Emma Murray

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Emma Murray’s favorite part of the culinary arts program at Northwest Tech in Ogdensburg is the baking.

“Because everybody likes baked goods and then it just makes people’s day brighter.”

The OFA student is this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

She plans to major in early education and minor in business at SUNY Potsdam. She hopes to someday open her own bakery.

