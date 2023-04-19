Chilly on Wednesday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will keep the area cloudy and chilly tonight, with some sun expected tomorrow. Expect snow showers overnight with lows in the 30′s.

There may be some snow showers tomorrow morning, Highs will be in the 40′s.

Thursday is looking mostly sunny. Highs will be near 60.

Friday will be warmer with the risk of showers. Highs will be in the 70′s.

