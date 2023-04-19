Court papers: Watertown man was stabbed with sword with 27-inch blade

A sword was removed from the scene of Tuesday's stabbing in the town of Pamelia. It's unclear if it's the weapon that was used.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Court documents reveal the sword used to stab a Watertown had a 27-inch blade.

Hunter Typhair was allegedly wounded during an argument late Tuesday morning at 25718 State Route 12 in the town of Pamelia.

According to court documents, the 21-year-old was stabbed in the ribcage.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Typhair was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman accused of stabbing him, 29-year-old Shannon Sweeney of Watertown, is charged with a felony count of second-degree assault and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Sweeney was arraigned and released.

