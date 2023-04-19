Fire damages New Bremen home

NEW BREMEN, New York (WWNY) - A home sustained minor damage following a fire in the town of New Bremen Tuesday afternoon.

Croghan Fire Chief Robert Schultz says smoke and flames were visible near the chimney when his department arrived at 7239 Kirschnerville Road around 3:30 p.m.

He said firefighters discovered the fire was trapped between the roof shingles and a layer of steel. Cedar shakes under the shingles had caught fire.

Firefighters cut holes in the roof to make sure the fire was out.

Croghan firefighters were joined at the scene by fire departments from Beaver Falls, Castorland, and New Bremen.

The cause is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross says it’s helping the three adults and 14-year-old who lived there.

