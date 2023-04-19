Graveside service for Adeline C. Cousins

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service for Adeline C. Cousins will be held on Wednesday, April 26, at 10 AM at Brookside Cemetery, town of Watertown with Rev. Frank Natale, pastor of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church officiating.

Adeline, 88, of Watertown died November 12, 2022. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and condolences may be sent to www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

There’s a museum featuring pieces of local military history on the top floor of Lowville’s...
A tour of military museum at Lowville’s American Legion
Jefferson Leadership and Business Symposium
High school students learn about business, communication & networking
Candles
Angela J. Besaw, 57, of Watertown
John A. Kennedy Jr., longtime northern New York businessman who served two terms in two...
John A. Kennedy Jr., 77

Obituaries

Citizen Advocates Behavioral Health Urgent Care
A first look inside behavioral health urgent care
Susan Jean Baehr Beiswenger, 49, of Cape Vincent, NY, passed away on April 10, 2023.
Susan Jean Baehr Beiswenger, 49, of Cape Vincent
Indian River Central School District has been showing its "Warrior Pride" since the late 1950s,...
Schools like Indian River barred from using Native American names, mascots
Stefanik gets more support for missile defense site at Fort Drum
Fire destroyed a two-story home in the town of Rutland Tuesday night.
We’ll never know the cause of house fire in town of Rutland
A sword was removed from the scene of Tuesday's stabbing in the town of Pamelia. It's unclear...
Court papers: Watertown man was stabbed with sword with 27-inch blade