WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service for Adeline C. Cousins will be held on Wednesday, April 26, at 10 AM at Brookside Cemetery, town of Watertown with Rev. Frank Natale, pastor of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church officiating.

Adeline, 88, of Watertown died November 12, 2022. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and condolences may be sent to www.cummingsfuneral.com.

