Heavy police presence shuts down Watertown streets, affects school buses

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a heavy police presence on Emerson Street in Watertown and it’s affecting children who take the school bus home in that area.

City police said they are dealing with a “barricaded subject” at 537 Emerson Street. No other details were available.

Pictures show city police are there. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office also responded with its Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected, or MRAP, vehicle.

The street is blocked off with yellow police tape.

Parts of other streets in the neighborhood are also closed to traffic.

The Watertown City School District sent an alert to parents saying that any elementary and Wiley students affected by busing to High, Emerson, Mechanic, Olive, and Jefferson streets will be held at the schools that they attend.

The alert said parents are welcome to pick up their children “as we await more direction from the authorities.”

