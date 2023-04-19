Heavy police presence shuts down Watertown streets, affects school buses

Heavy police presence on Emerson Street in Watertown.
Heavy police presence on Emerson Street in Watertown.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a heavy police presence on Emerson Street in Watertown and it’s affecting children who take the school bus home in that area.

City police said they are dealing with a “barricaded subject” at 537 Emerson Street. No other details were available.

7 News has a crew on the scene.

Pictures show city police are there. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office also responded with its Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected, or MRAP, vehicle.

The street is blocked off with yellow police tape.

Parts of other streets in the neighborhood are also closed to traffic.

The Watertown City School District sent an alert to parents saying that any elementary and Wiley students affected by busing to High, Emerson, Mechanic, Olive, and Jefferson streets will be held at the schools that they attend.

The alert said parents are welcome to pick up their children “as we await more direction from the authorities.”

7 News will update this story when we get more information.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron LaVean
The story behind this mug shot
A sword injury sent a man to the hospital late Tuesday morning
Sword injury sends man to hospital, woman charged
Demolition has begin on Mic's Place in Watertown. The former bar will become a parking lot for...
Mic’s Place torn down in Watertown
Trina Kuan is one of several Watertown landlords asking the city to do more to help them...
Watertown landlords request talks with city to address concerns
Fire destroyed a two-story home in the town of Rutland Tuesday night.
Fire destroys town of Rutland home

Latest News

A sword was removed from the scene of Tuesday's stabbing in the town of Pamelia. It's unclear...
Court papers: Watertown man was stabbed with sword with 27-inch blade
Fire Truck
Fire damages New Bremen home
Morning Checkup: Donate Life Month
Morning Checkup: Donate Life Month
Taste of the Town
Taste of the Town is here!