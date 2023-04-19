High school students learn about business, communication & networking

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - High school students had the chance to learn, engage and check out internships Wednesday at the Jefferson Leadership and Business Symposium hosted by Jefferson Community College.

“It’s really interesting I get to learn a lot about leadership and kind of connect with my peers,” said Keira Guerriero, General Brown High School junior.

Dozens of high school students learned about business ownership, real estate and accounting. They also brushed up on communication and networking skills.

“Now is the time to work on those communication skills, work on those networking skills, bring people back together, and say it is okay,” said Dawn Robinson, business department chair.

Speaking at the event was motivational coach Eric Mina.

“You know, I want to do this, I can do this, I believe in myself, it’s that belief. If they can have the belief that they can do anything then they really will,” he said.

“You can do anything you set your mind to if you work hard,” said Lucia French, General Brown High School junior.

South Jefferson Central junior Landon Porter plans to go to college for agriculture business.

“I’d like to work with more people, outreach, and learn from people around here, because there’s a lot of good people around here, that know how to make the world spin,” he said.

“Robinson says the goal of the event is to equip students with skills as they pursue their own careers.

