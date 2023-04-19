Highlights & scores: High school boys’ lacrosse & baseball action

Highlights & scores: Boys' high school lacrosse & baseball action
By Mel Busler
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WWNY) - Two new Northern Athletic Conference boys’ lacrosse teams faced off with Colton-Pierrepont hosting Malone.

- Brayden Robert dishes to Ty Farns for the overhand shot inside the post. It’s 1-0 Colts.

- Lachlan Johnson is forced to a sharp angle, but still bounces the shot that tickles twine. It’s 3-0 Colts through one quarter.

- Cody Francis squeezes an overhand shot just inside the post.

- It’s Francis again. He spins and rips a shot that moves the mesh. It’s 5-0 Colts.

- Matt Barr to Ethan VanBrocklin, but Malone keeper David Carr makes the stop.

- VanBrocklin to Barr for the wrap-around goal, making it 6-0 Colts.

Colton-Pierrepont goes on to beat Malone 13-2.

Clifton-Fine resurrects its baseball program with its first game at Heuvelton.

- Top of the first: Eagles with runners at second and 3 third with one out, but Bulldog ace Brandon Pray induces two strikeouts to get out of the inning.

- Clifton-Fine starting pitcher Jeff Corbine deals. Jake Ladouceur hits a sharp grounder to third. Pray scores on the fielder’s choice. It’s 1-0 Bulldogs.

- Lucas Thornhill laces the ball through the hole. Ladouceur scores and it’s 2-0 Heuvelton.

- In the second inning, Levi Biller walks, then steals second.

- Ladouceur drills a shot past third, Biller beats the play at the plate. It’s 3 -0.

- Thornhill belts a double over the right-fielder to drive in two more runs.

- Ryley Liscum also goes deep to right, knocking in two more.

Heuvelton goes on to blank Clifton-Fine 15-0.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school lacrosse

General Brown 17, Thousand Islands 3

Colton-Pierrepont 13, Malone 2

Girls’ high school lacrosse

South Jefferson 23m General Brown 0

Indian River 24, Carthage 7

Potsdam 11, Massena 7

Canton 12, Plattsburgh 2

Saranac-Lake Placid 11, Heuvelton 7

Salmon River 21, Malone 1

High school baseball

Canton 3, Massena 1

Salmon River 17, OFA 2

Malone 6, Potsdam 5

Heuvelton 15, Clifton-Fine 0

High school softball

Lowville 5, General Brown 0

St. Lawrence Central 8, Gouverneur 1

Canton 11, Massena 2

OFA 22, Salmon River 11

College baseball

SUNY Canton 9, SUNY Poly 8

SUNY Canton 3, SUNY Poly 2

Boys’ high school tennis

Carthage 3, Indian River 2

