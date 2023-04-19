Highlights & scores: High school boys’ lacrosse & baseball action
(WWNY) - Two new Northern Athletic Conference boys’ lacrosse teams faced off with Colton-Pierrepont hosting Malone.
- Brayden Robert dishes to Ty Farns for the overhand shot inside the post. It’s 1-0 Colts.
- Lachlan Johnson is forced to a sharp angle, but still bounces the shot that tickles twine. It’s 3-0 Colts through one quarter.
- Cody Francis squeezes an overhand shot just inside the post.
- It’s Francis again. He spins and rips a shot that moves the mesh. It’s 5-0 Colts.
- Matt Barr to Ethan VanBrocklin, but Malone keeper David Carr makes the stop.
- VanBrocklin to Barr for the wrap-around goal, making it 6-0 Colts.
Colton-Pierrepont goes on to beat Malone 13-2.
Clifton-Fine resurrects its baseball program with its first game at Heuvelton.
- Top of the first: Eagles with runners at second and 3 third with one out, but Bulldog ace Brandon Pray induces two strikeouts to get out of the inning.
- Clifton-Fine starting pitcher Jeff Corbine deals. Jake Ladouceur hits a sharp grounder to third. Pray scores on the fielder’s choice. It’s 1-0 Bulldogs.
- Lucas Thornhill laces the ball through the hole. Ladouceur scores and it’s 2-0 Heuvelton.
- In the second inning, Levi Biller walks, then steals second.
- Ladouceur drills a shot past third, Biller beats the play at the plate. It’s 3 -0.
- Thornhill belts a double over the right-fielder to drive in two more runs.
- Ryley Liscum also goes deep to right, knocking in two more.
Heuvelton goes on to blank Clifton-Fine 15-0.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school lacrosse
General Brown 17, Thousand Islands 3
Colton-Pierrepont 13, Malone 2
Girls’ high school lacrosse
South Jefferson 23m General Brown 0
Indian River 24, Carthage 7
Potsdam 11, Massena 7
Canton 12, Plattsburgh 2
Saranac-Lake Placid 11, Heuvelton 7
Salmon River 21, Malone 1
High school baseball
Canton 3, Massena 1
Salmon River 17, OFA 2
Malone 6, Potsdam 5
Heuvelton 15, Clifton-Fine 0
High school softball
Lowville 5, General Brown 0
St. Lawrence Central 8, Gouverneur 1
Canton 11, Massena 2
OFA 22, Salmon River 11
College baseball
SUNY Canton 9, SUNY Poly 8
SUNY Canton 3, SUNY Poly 2
Boys’ high school tennis
Carthage 3, Indian River 2
