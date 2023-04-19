Morning Checkup: Donate Life Month

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - April is Donate Life Month.

Matthew Graney is hospital and development coordinator with the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network and Stacey Smith is a double lung recipient.

They talked about the Donate Life Registry during Samaritan Medical Center’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. You can watch their interview in the video above.

There are over 100,000 people on the wait list for transplants.

You can find out more and register to become an organ donor at passlifeon.org and samaritanhealth.com/donate-life.

