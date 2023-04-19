Multiple fire departments called, Route 12 closed for Town of Rutland fire

Multiple fire departments are battling a fire on State Route 12 near the Rutland and Champion...
Multiple fire departments are battling a fire on State Route 12 near the Rutland and Champion town line Tuesday night.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - Multiple fire departments are battling a fire on State Route 12 near the Rutland and Champion town line Tuesday night.

Those on scene can see billowing smoke and an orange glow from the first floor window.

Our reporter on scene says at least the first floor is engulfed in flames and popping noises can be heard periodically.

The call came in shortly after 9 PM Tuesday night and as we went on air crews were still working to douse the flames.

At least a dozen fire engines and tankers from surrounding departments are there.

Route 12 is shut down in both directions as emergency crews work.

The fire was still going as of this posting. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Carpenter
Massena woman accused of arson
Fire crews across Jefferson County sprung into action early morning Sunday to help contain a...
Community mourns after a fire rips through the beloved Depauville Hotel
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
Investigation
Mayors: state investigating possible falsifying of business records
Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home

Latest News

Boarded up windows at a Lewis County building
Covid relief money could be used to improve Lewis County eyesores
Voting
Olney offends elections commissioner with accusation of voter suppression
Golf ball sign
Giant golf ball sign could be returned this week
Town of Lorraine Highway Department equipment
Late state budget delays road projects for municipal highway departments