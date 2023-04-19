Multiple fire departments called, Route 12 closed for Town of Rutland fire

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - Multiple fire departments are battling a fire on State Route 12 near the Rutland and Champion town line Tuesday night.

Those on scene can see billowing smoke and an orange glow from the first floor window.

Our reporter on scene says at least the first floor is engulfed in flames and popping noises can be heard periodically.

The call came in shortly after 9 PM Tuesday night and as we went on air crews were still working to douse the flames.

At least a dozen fire engines and tankers from surrounding departments are there.

Route 12 is shut down in both directions as emergency crews work.

The fire was still going as of this posting. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.