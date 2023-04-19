Police: Missing Clarkson student may be in crisis

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Potsdam Police Department is asking for help finding a Clarkson University student who they believe is in crisis.

Police say 18-year-old Stone Mercurio was last seen around noon on Tuesday near the Barking Dog Saloon.

Mercurio is 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build and light brown hair. He was seen wearing a grey and white jacket, blue jeans, and a ball cap.

Police say Mercurio is travelling on foot and may be heading to the Hannawa Falls area. He’s believed to be wearing a backpack and may be carrying a black nylon case.

Clarkson University Safety and Security called Potsdam Police to assist after campus security was unable to locate Mercurio when they were asked to check on his welfare.

Police say any information the public has could prove critical. Anyone with information can call police at 315-265-2121.

