Police: Missing Clarkson student may be in crisis

Missing Clarkson University student Stone Mercurio may be in crisis, Potsdam police say....
Missing Clarkson University student Stone Mercurio may be in crisis, Potsdam police say. They're asking the public's help to find him(Potsdam Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Potsdam Police Department is asking for help finding a Clarkson University student who they believe is in crisis.

Police say 18-year-old Stone Mercurio was last seen around noon on Tuesday near the Barking Dog Saloon.

Mercurio is 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build and light brown hair. He was seen wearing a grey and white jacket, blue jeans, and a ball cap.

Police say Mercurio is travelling on foot and may be heading to the Hannawa Falls area. He’s believed to be wearing a backpack and may be carrying a black nylon case.

Clarkson University Safety and Security called Potsdam Police to assist after campus security was unable to locate Mercurio when they were asked to check on his welfare.

Police say any information the public has could prove critical. Anyone with information can call police at 315-265-2121.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sword injury sent a man to the hospital late Tuesday morning
Sword injury sends man to hospital, woman charged
Aaron LaVean
The story behind this mug shot
Demolition has begin on Mic's Place in Watertown. The former bar will become a parking lot for...
Mic’s Place torn down in Watertown
Trina Kuan is one of several Watertown landlords asking the city to do more to help them...
Watertown landlords request talks with city to address concerns
Investigation
Mayors: state investigating possible falsifying of business records

Latest News

Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Barnett updates county lawmakers on his department's activities...
4 months in, sheriff updates Jefferson County lawmakers
Ogdensburg Fire Department
Arbitrator: Ogdensburg owes firefighters $520K in back pay
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Superior Street in Watertown
Town of Rutland fire