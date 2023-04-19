Susan Jean Baehr Beiswenger, 49, of Cape Vincent, NY, passed away on April 10, 2023. (Funeral Home)

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Susan Jean Baehr Beiswenger, 49, of Cape Vincent, NY, passed away on April 10, 2023.

Susan is survived by her son Benjamin Nolette, parents Richard and Kathy Baehr, brother James (Amy) Baehr & nieces Sadie, Annie and Mya Baehr, partner Tammy Elsbury and her daughter Megan Elsbury.

Sue was known for her unparalleled enthusiasm for life and devotion to the people that surrounded her. She will be remembered for the joy she shared in life and her time with family and friends. She was a beautiful soul who loved to be the life of every party.

A celebration of life will be held for Sue on May 13, 2023 from 1-5 PM at Cape Vincent Recreation Park and on June 4, 2023 from 1-4 PM at Gypsum Mills Community Center in Victor, NY.

