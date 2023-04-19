Taste of the Town is here!

Taste of the Town
Taste of the Town
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Taste of the Town is this weekend.

Paul Levos is CEO of UFSO, which is one of the sponsors, and Patrick Signor is a member of the planning committee. They filled us in on what to expect for the annual event.

Watch the video above for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the McVean Center gymnasium at Jefferson Community College.

Thirty vendors have signed up, including bakeries, restaurants, and wineries.

Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children and military. Tasting tickets are $1 each, or $10 for 12, and $20 for 25.

You can learn more at tasteofthetownnny.com.

