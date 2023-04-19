Traffic advisory: Superior Street in Watertown

Apr. 19, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A block of Superior Street in Watertown will be closed Wednesday as crews repair a main sewer line.

Crews are scheduled to shut down the 700 block of Superior at 8 a.m. It will be closed from Bradley Street to Meade Street.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes if they can.

