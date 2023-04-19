We’ll never know the cause of house fire in town of Rutland

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - The cause of Tuesday night’s house fire on Route 12 in the town of Rutland will remain undetermined.

Rutland Fire Chief Will Kalin tells 7 News that because the blaze created unsafe conditions and an excavator had to be brought in to knock down parts of the home, there won’t be a way to learn what started the fire.

The call to the home on the Rutland-Champion town line came in at around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

One firefighter had to be treated on the scene for an ankle injury.

One person inside was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Some animals may not have made it out safely.

Kalin says crews did a great job, but the fire had a decent head start.

Firefighters from West Carthage, Town of Watertown, Adams Center, Rodman and Felts Mills set up a fill site for water on nearby Cook Road and then used a nearby creek as a supply point.

Kalin thanks the Rutland Fire Department Auxiliary for refreshments, Guilfoyle Ambulance, as well as Jefferson County for use of the excavator.

Fire destroyed a two-story home in the town of Rutland Tuesday night. (WWNY)

Multiple fire departments are battling a fire on State Route 12 near the Rutland and Champion town line Tuesday night. (wwny)

