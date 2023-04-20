Carol M Webster, 65, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Carol M Webster, age 65, of Potsdam, New York passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, VT. Arrangements for burial are with the Garner Funeral Service. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Saturday, April 29th from 11-1 pm. There will be a celebration of life at the funeral home at 1pm. Burial will follow at the Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam, NY. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.garnerfh.com for the Webster family. A full obituary will follow.

