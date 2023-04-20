Charges dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal ‘Rust’ set shooting, reports say

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015. Filming on the Western movie "Rust" is scheduled to resume at a movie ranch in Montana in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Baldwin during a rehearsal on the original production in New Mexico. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT
(Gray News) - Criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin related to the fatal on-set shooting of a cinematographer have been dropped, according to multiple reports.

Baldwin had been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after Halyna Hutchins was killed Oct. 21, 2021, on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust.”

NBC News and AFP News Agency reported Thursday that Baldwin’s lawyers made the announcement that charges had been dismissed.

Baldwin, who was starring and producing, was practicing a scene involving a gun when it went off. Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza also was injured.

