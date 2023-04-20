Check out what’s happening at Clayton Opera House

Clayton Opera House
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a packed schedule at the Clayton Opera House.

Executive director Julie Garnsey stopped by to fill us in. She says the schedule is packed through the summer.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Here’s what’s coming up over the next few weeks:

- The popular ‘80s movie “The Goonies” will be shown at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

- A theatrical performance of “The Jungle Book” will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

- Steven Page from the Barenaked Ladies will perform at 7 :30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

- The Clayton Community Band and the 10th Mountain Band will perform together at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9.

You can find out more and get tickets at claytonoperahouse.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Clarkson University student Stone Mercurio may be in crisis, Potsdam police say....
Missing Clarkson student found dead
Heavy police presence on Emerson Street in Watertown.
Watertown police: Man dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound at Emerson Street home
Aaron LaVean
The story behind this mug shot
Fire destroyed a two-story home in the town of Rutland Tuesday night.
Fire destroys town of Rutland home
A sword was removed from the scene of Tuesday's stabbing in the town of Pamelia. It's unclear...
Court papers: Watertown man was stabbed with sword with 27-inch blade

Latest News

Fitness with Jamie
Fitness with Jamie: Family Fun Fitness
Potsdam hosted Massena, OFA, and Tupper Lake in boys' and girls' track on Wednesday.
Highlights & scores: Baseball, softball & track
Jeff Wiley returns to the helm of the Jefferson Community College women's basketball team.
Wiley returns to helm of JCC women’s hoops
Mary Lowe sent in this pic of some kids on a trampoline soaking in the sunset.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Enjoying the warm weather