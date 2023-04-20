Check out what’s happening at Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a packed schedule at the Clayton Opera House.

Executive director Julie Garnsey stopped by to fill us in. She says the schedule is packed through the summer.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Here’s what’s coming up over the next few weeks:

- The popular ‘80s movie “The Goonies” will be shown at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

- A theatrical performance of “The Jungle Book” will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

- Steven Page from the Barenaked Ladies will perform at 7 :30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

- The Clayton Community Band and the 10th Mountain Band will perform together at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9.

You can find out more and get tickets at claytonoperahouse.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.