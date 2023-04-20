Ella Sophia Cayabyab, 5, of Carthage

Ella Sophia Cayabyab, 5, passed away on Tuesday, April 18th, 2023, at Upstate University Hospital. (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - “And though she be but little she is fierce!!!”

Ella Sophia Cayabyab, 5, passed away on Tuesday, April 18th, 2023, at Upstate University Hospital.

Ella Sophia Cayabyab was born on December 3, 2017. Our mighty Trisomy 18 warrior has left us behind to be with our maker in heaven. A blessing to her entire family.

She leaves behind her siblings Izabella, Rocco, Eva, Anthony, Kaya, Ave, Layla, Amaya, Akayla, and Gianna. Her mother Heather Cayabyab and her father retired SFC Leonard Cayabyab who was a mighty soldier for our US Army, and she did her daddy proud by showing her warrior spirit for 5 1/2 years. She will be missed by her grandparents Nicetas and Leonardo Cayabyab, Sharon Condino “Meega”, aunts, and uncles Lucky & Mariela Cayabyab, Lexter & Courtney Cayabyab, Lianne Cayabyab, Stephanie Moffett, Steven & Shannon Moffett, Carl & Leslie Moffett, Michael & Sharon Condino, and Robert Castel. Aunt Anna & Uncle Bry, Zo, Nana, Mama T, Aunt Donut, & Aunt J. Her therapists Miss Nikki, Miss Shanae, and Mr. Dave, who helped her thrive.

It was love at first sight for all who were blessed to have known her. Her long eyelashes, big eyes, and trademark eyebrows were captivating. Her smile was infectious, and her laugh was heard for miles. She was a treasure and will be missed by many. She came, she saw, she conquered! My sweet Ella Sophia, you were fearfully and wonderfully made. Sei perfetta per me.

“Do not cry because it is over, smile because it happened” -Dr. Seuss

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

