Fitness with Jamie: Family Fun Fitness

Fitness with Jamie
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For this segment, Jamie Kalk is at Knickerbocker Elementary School, where they recently had a Family Fun Fitness Night.

Students and their families got to experience PiYo, Zumba, and a program called Shine.

She says the idea is to find ways to stay fit, such as asking your local school to host something similar.

Email Jamie at befitforlife73@gmail.com for info on finding classes in PiYo, Zumba, or Shine.

