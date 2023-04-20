Fitness with Jamie: Family Fun Fitness
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For this segment, Jamie Kalk is at Knickerbocker Elementary School, where they recently had a Family Fun Fitness Night.
Students and their families got to experience PiYo, Zumba, and a program called Shine.
She says the idea is to find ways to stay fit, such as asking your local school to host something similar.
Email Jamie at befitforlife73@gmail.com for info on finding classes in PiYo, Zumba, or Shine.
