Former Port Leyden DPW chief charged with falsifying business records

(MGN)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - A former superintendent of the Port Leyden Department of Public Works has been charged with falsifying business records.

That’s according to village Mayor Shawn Smith.

He tells 7 News that Jeremy Rogers was charged Thursday with 10 misdemeanor counts of falsifying business records.

Smith explained last week that the investigation by the state Department of Environmental Conservation was looking into whether or not actual readings were made pertaining to sewer records at the village’s wastewater treatment plant.

Smith says as a result of the investigation, Rogers resigned as the head of the DPW.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Lyons Falls, Donna Dolhof, said a similar investigation was happening in that village. There’s no update on that investigation.

