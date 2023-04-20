Francis X. “Frank” Glazier, 71, of Boonville

Francis X. “Frank” Glazier, 71, a five year resident of Sunset Nursing Home, formerly of Superior Street, Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Nursing Home. (Funeral Home)

BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Francis X. “Frank” Glazier, 71, a five year resident of Sunset Nursing Home, formerly of Superior Street, Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Nursing Home.

He is survived by a son, Frank X. Glazier Jr. of Cottonwood, AZ; four step-grandchildren; his ex-wife, Wendy Glazier of Lowville; a half-brother; a half-sister; an aunt, Arleen Moncalieri; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He also had a special friend Jen Peterson, who visited him often. He is predeceased by his grandmother, Delphine Glazier, who raised him; his mother, Eleanor Stephens Perlaki;an aunt, Barb LaGorga; and a step-son, Jody Makuch.

Frank was born on December 28, 1951 in Fort Lee, VA and raised by his grandmother, Delphine Glazier in Watertown, NY. He attended Catholic School in Watertown and graduated from Watertown High School. On April 17, 1982, he married Wendy Peters at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Glenfield and made their home on the Number Four Road, Lowville. The marriage later ended in divorce, but they remained close friends. Frank worked locally, including driving tractor trailer for Munson Transportation and also did odd jobs. He loved listening to music, enjoyed the outdoors, landscaping, grilling his favorite meat, electronics, reading and his favorite cat Simone and watching the sci-fi channel.

In keeping with Frank’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Frank’s memory to Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

Frank’s family would like to thank the staff of Sunset Nursing Home for their care, compassion, and friendship.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

