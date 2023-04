BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Maureen (Burnup) Hanlon, 96, of Black River, NY, passed away on February 2, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. on Monday, April 24th in the Black River Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River

