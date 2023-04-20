Highlights & scores: Baseball, softball & track

(WWNY) - Baseball, softball and track were among the items on the local sports menu on Wednesday.

In Frontier League baseball from Dexter, the General Brown Lions hosted Watertown.

- Top of the first: Jacob Hinkal rips a base hit to center field and Preston Soluri scores from second. The Cyclones take an early 1-0 lead.

- Still in the top of the first: Daniel Maurer scores on a pass ball, and it’s 2-0 Watertown.

Watertown goes on to beat the Lions 7-2

In Frontier League softball action from Sackets Harbor, the Lady Patriots hosted Sandy Creek.

- Top two: it’s 3-0 Sandy Creek when Baylee Williams walks with the bases loaded, forcing home Haydin Soluri. It’s 4-0 Sandy Creek.

- Then, it’s Julia Hollister popping out to first. On the play Abby Balcom tags and scores. It’s 5-0 Sandy Creek.

- Still in the second, Scoud Preston grounds into a fielder’s choice and Williams scores.

Sandy Creek goes on to beat Sackets Harbor 12-0.

It was opening day at Potsdam for Northern Athletic Conference boys’ track with Massena, OFA, and Tupper Lake

The Sandstoners swept the meet with Massena second and OFA third.

Potsdam’s Chris St. Andrews won the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles, while teammate Nick Yang won the 800 meters and Theo Hughes bested the high jump.

Massena’s Aaron Binion was the lone quadruple winner, topping the 100- and 200-meter sprints, along with the triple jump and discus. The Raiders’ Wyatt Monroe won the 400-meters and the long jump. Andrew David captured the 1600 and 3200 runs. Ethan Robillard-Ramatichi tossed the longest shot put.

In the relays, Potsdam won the 1600 and the 3200, while Tupper Lake won the 400.

Massena, OFA, and Tupper Lake were also at Potsdam for girls’ NAC track.

Potsdam dominated the meet, by better than 100 points over each of the opponents.

Potsdam’s Lindy Betrus was the lone quadruple winner, finishing first in 200- and 400-meter runs, along with the long jump and triple jump. Fellow Sandstoner Izzy Shatraw won the 1500 run and 400 hurdles. Jasmine McKnight won the 100-meter dash. Rose Hoover bested the 800 meters. Milly Dean set the pace in the 3000 meters. Lola Buckley won the shot put. Olivia Clark hurled the farthest discus. Potsdam swept first place in all three relay events.

Tupper Lake’s Olivia Ellis topped the 100 hurdles and high jump.

Wednesday’s local scores

High school baseball

Watertown 7, General Brown 2

Norwood-Norfolk, St. Lawrence Central — postponed

Tupper Lake 11, Madrid-Waddington 1

Parishville-Hopkinton 14, Chateaugay 0

St. Regis Falls, Brushton-Moira — postponed

Hermon-DeKalb 22, Edwards-Knox 12

Harrisville 17, Morristown 5

High school softball

Sandy Creek 12, Sackets Harbor 0

St. Regis Falls, Brushton-Moira — postpone

Norwood-Norfolk 30, Colton-Pierrepont 6

Tupper Lake 30, Madrid-Waddington 6

Chateaugay 20, Parishville-Hopkinton 0

Hammond 6, Heuvelton 3

Hermon-DeKalb, Edwards-Knox — postponed

College baseball

SUNY Plattsburgh 9, St. Lawrence 8

College softball

SUNY Potsdam 3, St. Lawrence 3

St. Lawrence 6, SUNY Potsdam $

Clarkson 7, SUNY Oswego 5

Clarkson 10, SUNY Oswego 1

SUNY Plattsburgh 15, SUNY Canton 0

SUNY Plattsburgh 11, SUNY Canton 0

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Massena 12, Potsdam 10

St. Lawrence Central 9, Colton-Pierrepont 1

Canton 11, Plattsburgh 2

Salmon River 23, Malone 1

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Canton 11, OFA 3

Heuvelton 11, Plattsburgh 9

Men’s college lacrosse

Clarkson 14, St. Lawrence 9

SUNY Poly 18, SUNY Canton 9

Women’s college lacrosse

St. Lawrence 15, Clarkson 12

SUNY Canton 19, SUNY Potsdam 9

High school golf

Alexandria 7, Lyme 0

LaFargeville 4, Lyme 3

Thousand Islands 6, Lyme 1

Thousand Islands 6, LaFargeville 1

Alexandria 6.5, LaFargeville .5

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.