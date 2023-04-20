List of places taking old, unwanted prescription drugs in St. Lawrence County

(WWNY) - Saturday is National Prescription Take Back Day and St. Lawrence County is out with a list of places where you can drop off medications.

The day is meant to give people a way to easily rid their homes of old, unwanted, or expired medications.

Health officials say unused prescription drugs can be a safety hazard in the home and can contribute to accidental poisonings or overdoses.

Drop-off locations in St. Lawrence County include all Kinney Drugs stores in the county, police departments in Canton, Potsdam, Massena, Ogdensburg and the sheriff’s office.

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and Gouverneur Hospital are also accepting unwanted medications.

