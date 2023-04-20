Massena Alcoa workers to vote on strike authorization

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Alcoa workers in Massena will take a strike authorization vote next Thursday.

The 375 members of United Steelworkers Local 420A have a contract that runs out in the middle May.

The union says talks aren’t going well and next week’s vote doesn’t mean a strike will happen, but that one could happen.

The new contract covers the remaining plants Alcoa has in the U.S. That includes Massena, 400 workers at at a smelter in Indiana, and 35 at a plant in Louisiana.

The union says it’s fighting for retirement issues, wages and healthcare.

The 2 sides go back into negotiations on May 8.

