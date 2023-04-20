Potsdam firm to receive $1.2M to develop new solar products

Solar Energy
Solar Energy(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WWNY) - A north country startup will receive over $1 million from the federal government to help it build next-generation products to make solar panels less expensive and more efficient.

Mission Sun of Potsdam will receive $1.2 million from the Department of Energy, according to a joint release from Sen. Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

The money comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Law. Mission Sun is one of 19 projects receiving a total of $52 million.

“Mission Sun and its sister company Mission Power are excited to build the next generation of utility scale solar inverters,” Mission Power president Russel Marvin said in the release.

“Mission Power and Mission Sun are committed to enabling cost-effective decarbonization, north country manufacturing jobs, and high technology partnerships in the region,” Marvin said.

Mission Sun, the release says, was founded to develop and manufacture inverters for utility scale solar farms, including a next-generation product that significantly decreases the cost of solar power.

According to the release, that product, called the MS350, uses less material and maximizes reliability, efficiency, lifespan, and ease of installation.

