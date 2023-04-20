Redwood man dies from injuries at construction site

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - A Redwood man died Thursday morning when a ditch wall gave way and collapsed on top of him.

State police said 59-year-old Mark Holder was working for Thirteen Colonies Construction and installing a drainage line at a new residential construction site on Freedom Drive in the town of Champion

Troopers said Holder was in a ditch when the earth wall collapsed, partially burying him.

According to police, co-workers dug Holder out, performed CPR and called 911.

Holder was taken to Carthage Area Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Carthage Area Rescue, Great Bend Fire Department, West Carthage Fire Department, West Carthage Police Department and the New York State Police all responded to the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, was called in.

The investigation into what happened continues.

