Report: Jonathan Majors faces more abuse allegations

FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27, 2023, at TCL Chinese...
FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27, 2023, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Multiple people are coming forward accusing Majors of abuse. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An attorney for actor Jonathan Majors is refuting a new report of allegations of abuse.

The Marvel star is preparing for a court appearance on domestic violence charges in May, but Variety released a report that multiple people are coming forward accusing Majors of abuse.

The report says alleged victims of abuse are cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney declined to comment.

CNN reached out to Marvel and additional representatives for Majors for comment.

His attorney says Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone.

In March, Majors was accused of assaulting a woman who later recanted her story.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Clarkson University student Stone Mercurio may be in crisis, Potsdam police say....
Missing Clarkson student found dead
Heavy police presence on Emerson Street in Watertown.
Watertown police: Man dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound at Emerson Street home
Aaron LaVean
The story behind this mug shot
Fire destroyed a two-story home in the town of Rutland Tuesday night.
Fire destroys town of Rutland home
A sword was removed from the scene of Tuesday's stabbing in the town of Pamelia. It's unclear...
Court papers: Watertown man was stabbed with sword with 27-inch blade

Latest News

In this image taken from video, a massive funnel-shaped storm cloud makes its way over a road,...
Tornadoes kill 2 in central US; new storms possible Thursday
LIVE: Biden speaks at leaders' forum on climate
Potsdam hosted Massena, OFA, and Tupper Lake in boys' and girls' track on Wednesday.
Highlights & scores: Baseball, softball & track
Onlookers watch as SpaceX's Starship, the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, stands...
SpaceX takes second shot at launching biggest rocket