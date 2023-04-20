Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Enjoying the warm weather

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We are back in business with some warm weather pics from those few lucky days in the 70s. We see how our viewers took advantage of the sun.

Stefanie O’Dell shows us all of the boats that were out on the St. Lawrence River in Alexandria Bay, looking for yellow perch in the crystal-clear waters by Boldt Castle.

Ben Clement and his cousin had some luck with the lines reeling in a pickerel in Chaumont Bay. The best part about this pic, though, is trusty companion Ranger who is enjoying the boat ride.

Kimberly Pritt caught a few barges passing through Clayton. Shipping season is in full swing now and it is a sight to see.

Steve Anderson captured Long Falls along the Black River near the Twin Villages.

And Mary Lowe shows us some good ole’ fashioned outdoor enjoyment as some kids soak in a sunset on a trampoline.

Finally, the first of many spring flowers are popping up in the north country. Deb Williams shows us her daffodils in Belleville.

Send us your spring flowers pics — or anything else that catches your eye — to Send It To 7 on our website and mobile app.

Check out our Pics of the Week gallery below.

