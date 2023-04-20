Sheriff’s office seeking donations for Sheriff’s Summer Camp

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A statewide Sheriff’s Summer Camp is just months away and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is hoping to raise some funds for it.

In the next two weeks, you might see a flyer in your mailbox asking you to make a donation.

The overnight camp brings in kids from all across the state, including Jefferson County, who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford it.

The camp is held at Keuka Lake with the goal to build a bond between kids and law enforcement officers while enjoying outdoor activities.

“When law enforcement sends out flyers requesting donations, it appears to be aggressive, but in this situation, it’s not,” said Sheriff Peter Barnett.

Barnett says there is no pressure to donate. If you didn’t receive a flyer and want to contribute, visit sheriffsinstitute.org.

