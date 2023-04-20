A warmer, brighter day by afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day starts chilly but won’t stay that way.

It will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain. Temperatures mainly in the 30s will rise into the mid- to upper 50s by afternoon.

It stays mild overnight. Lows will be in the 40s.

You might want to dress in layers on Friday. Temperatures start in the 40s and will be close to 80 by the afternoon. It will be mostly sunny with only a 20% chance of rain.

Saturday will be warm with rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s. There’s a 50% chance of precipitation and thunderstorms are possible.

It will be back to seasonal temperatures on Sunday. It will be partly sunny with rain in the morning. Highs will be in the low 50s.

It will be partly sunny for Monday and Tuesday with a 30% chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be right around 50 on both days.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

