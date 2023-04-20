Wiley returns to helm of JCC women’s hoops

Wiley returns to helm of JCC women's hoops
By Mel Busler
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the Jefferson Community College women’s basketball team next season, it will be back to the future. A familiar face will be guiding the Lady Cannoneers once again.

Jeff Wiley coached the Jefferson women from 1993-94 to 2005-06. During those 13 seasons, he compiled 233 wins, two regional titles and a national runner-up.

After an 18-year hiatus, he’ll be back on the sidelines once again at JCC.

Wiley has been the athletic director at Jefferson since 2000. He’s had experience doing both his athletic director position and coaching the women’s team.

He’s been able to stay in touch with basketball from his position of AD. He says he’s excited to get back into college coaching...

Wiley is looking forward to coaching the JCC women along with continuing his position as athletic director.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Clarkson University student Stone Mercurio may be in crisis, Potsdam police say....
Missing Clarkson student found dead
Heavy police presence on Emerson Street in Watertown.
Watertown police: Man dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound at Emerson Street home
Aaron LaVean
The story behind this mug shot
Fire destroyed a two-story home in the town of Rutland Tuesday night.
Fire destroys town of Rutland home
A sword was removed from the scene of Tuesday's stabbing in the town of Pamelia. It's unclear...
Court papers: Watertown man was stabbed with sword with 27-inch blade

Latest News

Potsdam hosted Massena, OFA, and Tupper Lake in boys' and girls' track on Wednesday.
Highlights & scores: Baseball, softball & track
Wiley returns to helm of JCC women's hoops
Highlights & scores: Baseball, softball & track
Heuvelton's Jake Ladouceur drills a shot past third in a matchup Tuesday against Clifton-Fine.
Highlights & scores: High school boys’ lacrosse & baseball action