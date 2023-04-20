Wiley returns to helm of JCC women’s hoops

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the Jefferson Community College women’s basketball team next season, it will be back to the future. A familiar face will be guiding the Lady Cannoneers once again.

Jeff Wiley coached the Jefferson women from 1993-94 to 2005-06. During those 13 seasons, he compiled 233 wins, two regional titles and a national runner-up.

After an 18-year hiatus, he’ll be back on the sidelines once again at JCC.

Wiley has been the athletic director at Jefferson since 2000. He’s had experience doing both his athletic director position and coaching the women’s team.

He’s been able to stay in touch with basketball from his position of AD. He says he’s excited to get back into college coaching...

Wiley is looking forward to coaching the JCC women along with continuing his position as athletic director.

