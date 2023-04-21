Anthony F. Fields, 63, of Watertown

Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Anthony F. Fields of Watertown NY passed away at the age of 63 on April 12th, 2023 in his home. He was born in Rome NY on August 21st, 1959 to Anthony F. Fields Sr and Mary B. O’brien-Fields.

Due to his long term relationship with Carrie E. Dillabough he is survived by his two children, Toni Mae and Anthony F. Fields II, two grandchildren Gabbie and James Sutherland, his siblings, Angelo, Dominic, Dion and Mary Angela Fields.

Later in life he met Char E. Norton whom he spent many happy years in S.C. And N.Y. until her passing on 4/16/2013.

Anthony got his GED in 1980. He became an LP and used those skills working for many nursing homes as well as providing care to many clients as a home health aid. He medically retired in 2013.

Anthony loved fishing, being outside by the water, camping and campfires. He loved to tell stories and jokes to make those around him laugh. He was a wonderful caregiver in so many ways to so many people that came into his life. He will be greatly missed by many.

There will be no services as per his requests. A farewell will be held on saturday April 29th, 2023 for his family and close friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date by his closest friend and caretaker Deb Collins.

