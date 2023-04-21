Arts All-Star: Hailey Friedel

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Hailey Friedel turned to computer-aided graphic design because she wasn’t satisfied with her skills using a paint brush or pencil.

“This is a way for me to still make the art without having to worry about being the perfectionist that I am,” she said.

The Colton-Pierrepont student is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She says people often think graphic design is easy, but there’s a lot to learn.

“There are so many different layers to it, and there are so many different things in the program.”

Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.

