Athlete of the Week: Michaela Delles

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a lacrosse player from Indian River who’s been scoring goals in bunches. Her ability with a lacrosse stick earns her this week’s title.

Michaela Delles has had quite a start.

Among her high games, 4 goals and then 3 goals and 2 assists both against Immaculate Heart, 6 goals and 2 assists in a win over New Hartford, and 6 goals and 1 assist in a victory over Watertown.

She’s an exceptional lacrosse player.

Michaela is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for April 21, 2023.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.