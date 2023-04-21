Athlete of the Week: Michaela Delles

Michaela is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for April 21,...
By Mel Busler
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a lacrosse player from Indian River who’s been scoring goals in bunches. Her ability with a lacrosse stick earns her this week’s title.

Michaela Delles has had quite a start.

Among her high games, 4 goals and then 3 goals and 2 assists both against Immaculate Heart, 6 goals and 2 assists in a win over New Hartford, and 6 goals and 1 assist in a victory over Watertown.

She’s an exceptional lacrosse player.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

