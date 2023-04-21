Clayton REDI project launched

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A project to beef up the St. Lawrence River shoreline in the town of Clayton got underway Friday.

The $4 million project is part of the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, commonly called REDI, which was created following record shoreline flooding in 2019.

High water, accompanied by wind and waves, caused sections of the shoreline to degrade and jeopardized public infrastructure.

State officials say that once the project is complete, the shoreline will be better able to handle future high-water events.

The project will repair and improve 480 feet of shoreline between Frink Park and the Clayton Harbor Municipal Marina and provide protection for the Clayton Riverwalk and the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel.

The work will include installing sheet piles to minimize future erosion, repairing the Riverwalk, and installing rain gardens to improve water quality.

