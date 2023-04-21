Clayton REDI project launched

Clayton
Clayton(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A project to beef up the St. Lawrence River shoreline in the town of Clayton got underway Friday.

The $4 million project is part of the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, commonly called REDI, which was created following record shoreline flooding in 2019.

High water, accompanied by wind and waves, caused sections of the shoreline to degrade and jeopardized public infrastructure.

State officials say that once the project is complete, the shoreline will be better able to handle future high-water events.

The project will repair and improve 480 feet of shoreline between Frink Park and the Clayton Harbor Municipal Marina and provide protection for the Clayton Riverwalk and the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel.

The work will include installing sheet piles to minimize future erosion, repairing the Riverwalk, and installing rain gardens to improve water quality.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Redwood man died Thursday morning when a ditch wall gave way and collapsed on top of him.
Redwood man dies from injuries at construction site
Missing Clarkson University student Stone Mercurio may be in crisis, Potsdam police say....
Missing Clarkson student found dead
Heavy police presence on Emerson Street in Watertown.
Watertown police: Man dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound at Emerson Street home
Citizen Advocates Behavioral Health Urgent Care
A first look inside behavioral health urgent care
Indian River Central School District has been showing its "Warrior Pride" since the late 1950s,...
Schools like Indian River barred from using Native American names, mascots

Latest News

Adam Smith
Smith pleads not guilty to Durham, Freeman murders
Ask the Pharmacist - April 20
North Country Heart Walk
North Country Heart Walk coming soon
The Indian River girls' lacrosse team is developing into a force to contend with.
Lady Warriors becoming force on the lacrosse field