Dean D. Hunneyman, 72, of Redwood

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Dean D. Hunneyman, 72, of NYSR-37, passed away, Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born June 7, 1950 at the House of the Good Samaritan, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Lynn and Ida G. Desormeau Hunneyman. He was a 1969 graduate of Alexandria Bay High School.

Dean married Aline M. Amyot July 11, 1970 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Redwood, NY. They were married for 39 years and she passed away July 15, 2009. On June 20, 2010, he married Patricia A. Manning in Redwood, NY.

In his early years he worked for Bert Tibbles and Thousand Island Lumber, then he was a delivery driver for UPS, Watertown, NY, retiring in 2007 after 30 years of service. He was also a caretaker on Little Watch Island for Mr. & Mrs. Hank, and worked at the TI Bait Store.

Dean was a member of the Independent Order of the Oddfellows, Lakeside Lodge, Redwood, NY, the Redwood Cemetery Association and a former member of the Alex Bay Minor Hockey Association and Redwood Fire Dept. He was also a former president of the Alexandria Bay School Board of Education and a trustee for the Alexandria Bay Methodist Church.

He enjoyed playing cards, Tuesday Poker night, playing slot machines, hunting, fishing with his Zebco 33, traveling, growing pumpkins, gardening, going out to dinner, watching Clarkson Hockey games, watching Ella play sports, his pets and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Patty; a son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Melissa Hunneyman, Redwood, NY; a daughter, Erin Hunneyman and her companion, Justin Strough, Redwood, NY; two granddaughters, Ella Hunneyman and Autumn Shores; his twin brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Gayle Hunneyman, Alexandria Bay, NY, brother and sister-in-law, Jerald and Terri Hunneyman, Plessis, NY; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Jan and Jay Cain, Dexter, NY, Monique and Tim Skelly, Madrid, NY; mother-in-law, Joyce Manning, Redwood, NY, two sisters-in-law, Sue Boyer and husband, Terry, Redwood, NY, Debra Cole and husband, Ronald, Redwood, NY; brother-in-law, William Manning and wife, Sherri, Thorndale, TX; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, his first wife, Aline and three brothers, Barry, Brent and Randy Hunneyman all passed away previously.

Calling hours will be 4-7 pm, Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Funeral Services will be 11 am, Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the Alexandria Bay Methodist Church, 2 Rock Street, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607, with Rev. Marc Thomas, officiating.

Donations may be made to alleycatrescue13607@gmail.com, the Alexandria Bay Fire Dept., 110 Walton Street, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607 or to the Redwood Fire Dept., PO Box 178, Redwood, NY 13679.

