DOT workers pick up trash along highways

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - State Department of Transportation employees spent part of the day Friday out of the office and onto the highway to clean up ahead of Earth Day.

About a dozen workers donning their hard hats and reflective vests spent a couple of hours filling bags with trash along Route 342 in the town of Pamelia.

It’s part of the DOT’s annual “Trash Blitz,” a statewide initiative in honor of Earth Day.

Last year the north country region filled 40 bags of trash.

“We’re doing this statewide; it’s not all today. Regions across the state are out in support of Earth Day, so if you see anyone else out in other regions doing the same thing, give them a toot, give them a wave, and be safe on the highway,” said Mike Flick, DOT spokesperson.

Last year, more than 10,000 bags of trash were picked up across New York for the DOT Trash Blitz.

