Fire forces evacuation at Lowville adult home

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - An adult home in Lewis County had to be evacuated for a time on Friday when a fire broke out.

Lowville firefighters were called to the East Road Adult Home at 11:30 a.m.

They arrived to find a small fire on the porch that had been touched off by a plastic container for cigarettes and ashes.

Firefighters wet down the porch and surrounding area and made sure the flames hadn’t spread.

Meanwhile, all residents were evacuated through the back of the home.

Firefighters were on the scene for about 30 minutes.

The cause is listed as an improperly disposed cigarette.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.