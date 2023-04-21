Fort Drum’s Mountainfest headliner announced

AmeriCU officials announce the musical acts for the AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Tribute...
AmeriCU officials announce the musical acts for the AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert at Mountainfest.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Country music artist Jimmie Allen will headline the free AmeriCU Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert during Fort Drum’s Mountainfest on June 21.

The announcement was made Friday.

“Multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter Jimmie Allen has been blazing trails since the beginning of his breakout career,” said Tina Lanier, AmeriCU Financial Center manager. “Allen has been nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys, and Male Artist of the Year at the 57th annual Academy of Country Music Awards, and he was Outstanding New Artist at the 54th NAACP Image Awards.”

The musical duo Maddie & Tae was announced as the opening act. In 2014, the Maddie & Tae single, “Girl in a Country Song,” went platinum. They are one of only three female duos to top the country charts in the past 70 years.

Mountainfest will open to the public at noon on June 21 on Division Hill, with military equipment displays, children’s games, food and beverage concessions, a car show and more.

A demonstration by the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, is scheduled at 4 p.m., followed by the 10th Mountain Division Live Demonstration and Salute to the Nation at 4:30 p.m.

The 10th Mountain Division Rock Band will take center stage to perform at 5:30 p.m., preceding the evening’s concert at 7 p.m.

The night will conclude with fireworks.

