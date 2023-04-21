Getting those summer feels

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There could be a little light rain this morning, but it won’t stay around long.

And today will feel more like the beginning of summer than the middle of spring.

It will be mostly sunny, and highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80

It stays mild overnight, and we could see some rain showers. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

We hold on to the summer feels to start the weekend.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Rain showers could continue Saturday night into Sunday and thunderstorms are possible.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. It will be cooler, with highs in the mid-50s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain on Monday. Tuesday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s for both days.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid-50s.

