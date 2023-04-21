Glen “Junior” Beirman, 87, of Carthage

Glen “Junior” Beirman, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at his home in Carthage, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Glen “Junior” Beirman, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at his home in Carthage, NY.

The service for Glen Junior Beirman will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior to the Funeral Service from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm at the Funeral Home.

A Burial will immediately follow in the Hillside Cemetery in West Carthage, NY. A reception will follow at the Bassett-Baxter American Legion Post #789.

He was born on January 23, 1936, to the late Glen & Velma (Backus) Beriman in Great Bend, NY.

Glen married Clarice Bray on September 30, 1961; the couple had three children. He was employed for 43 years at the Champion International Paper mill.

He is survived by his loving wife, Clarice Beirman, Carthage; a son, Randy Beirman, Carthage; two daughters, Candy Cooley, California; and Carrie Sloan, West Virginia. His siblings, Gary (Mary) Beirman, Carthage; George (Judy) Kreman, Syracuse; and Delores Fauson, Colorado; along with 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Glen is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Edwin Beirman, Roy Beirman, James Beirman, Mildred Gadbaw, and grandson Anthony Sloan.

He enjoyed hunting and riding ATVs; he was a member of the Black River Valley Riders Club and the Eagles Club in Watertown.

Memorial donations can be made in Glen’s name to a charity of one’s choice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to Clarice Bierman at 42760 Milady Rd. Carthage, NY, 13619.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy and sign the tribute wall for Junior’s family please visit, www.lundyfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Glen “Junior” J. Beirman, please visit our floral store.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.