Highlights & scores: Boys’ & girls’ high school lacrosse

(WWNY) - Boys’ and girls’ lacrosse topped a busy Thursday in local sports.
We begin at Watertown High, where the Cyclones hosted Carthage in a boys’ Frontier League lacrosse contest.
- Watertown gets on the board first. Joe Girardi goes top shelf, putting the Cyclones in front 1-0.
- Nine seconds later it’s Girardi with his second goal of the game. Cyclones up their lead to 2-zip.
- Carthage answers when Kayden Paquette finds the mark on the doorstep, cutting the Cyclones lead to 1.
- Antonio Marzano gets that one back, making it 3-1 Watertown.
The Cyclones went on to beat Carthage 11-7.
The IHC Lady Cavaliers hosted Indian River in a girls’ Frontier League lacrosse meeting.
- IHC takes the lead when Abigail Bombard goes low for the score. It’s 1-nothing Lady Cavaliers...
- Indian River ties it. Michaela Delles splits the defenders and rips yarn, knotting the score at 1.
- Tied at 2, Elizabeth Wise dents the back of the net. IHC is up 3-2.
- Tied at 3, Delles scores her second goal of the game.
Indian River went on to beat IHC 16-7.
It was another girls’ Frontier League contest in Adams, as South Jefferson battled Watertown.
- Less than a minute in, some good passing results in the Savannah Hodges’ goal. It’s 1-nothing South Jeff.
- Watertown ties it when Alena Clough sneaks one past the goalie, tying the game at 1.
- South Jeff regains the lead when Laurelle Surette winds and fires. It’s 2-1 Lady Spartans.
- Then it’s Hodges dodging defenders for her second goal of the game. It’s 3-1 South Jeff.
South Jeff beats Watertown 20-7.
Ogdensburg was at Potsdam for a Northern Athletic Conference girls’ lacrosse matchup.
- Emma Fields to Keegan McGaheran for a quick goal over the keeper’s shoulder. It’s 1-0 Potsdam.
- OFA’s Mia Jeneault connects with Jaedyn Awan for the quick release, tying the game at 1-1.
- Ella Ramsdell on the restart, her shot is deflected. Alyssa Fleury snares the rebound and scores. It’s 2-1 Sandstoners.
- Awan to Jeneault for the goal. She produced two goals and two assists to lead OFA.
- Jeneault to Hannah Costello who ripples the mesh.
- McGaheran goes top shelf to give Potsdam back the lead.
Fields racked up six goals and five assists to lead the Sandstoners past OFA, 15-9.
Thursday’s local scores
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Watertown 11, Carthage 7
General Brown 20, Indian River 9
Girls’ high school lacrosse
Carthage 15, General Brown 14
Indian River 16, Immaculate Heart 7
South Jefferson 20, Watertown 7
Salmon River 15, Massena 3
Potsdam 15, OFA 9
Saranac-Lake Placid 14, Malone 2
High school baseball
Beaver River 16, Alexandrian 0
Lyme 4, Belleville Henderson 2
Sandy Creek 11, South Lewis 6
Salmon River 12, Massena 2
Copenhagen 7, Heuvelton 4
Malone 6, Gouverneur 0
Potsdam 8, OFA 2
Brushton-Moira 17, St. Regis Falls 15
Norwood-Norfolk 16, St. Lawrence Central 1
High school softball
Belleville Henderson 19, LaFargeville 3
Sandy Creek 6, Thousand Islands 3
Salmon River 15, Massena 13
Canton 16, St. Lawrence Central 0
Gouverneur 15, Malone 0
Colton-Pierrepont 18, Norwood-Norfolk 11
OFA 16, Potsdam 1
Brushton-Moira 16, St. Regis Falls 1
Fulton 17, Carthage 2
College baseball
Hudson Valley 7, Jefferson 1
Hudson Valle 13, Jefferson 5
Boys’ high school tennis
Lowville 5, Carthage 0
High school golf
South Jefferson 4.5, Lowville 2.5
Alexandria 7, South Lewis 0
Alexandria 4, Sandy Creek 3
