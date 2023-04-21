Highlights & scores: Boys’ & girls’ high school lacrosse

By Rob Krone
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - Boys’ and girls’ lacrosse topped a busy Thursday in local sports.

We begin at Watertown High, where the Cyclones hosted Carthage in a boys’ Frontier League lacrosse contest.

- Watertown gets on the board first. Joe Girardi goes top shelf, putting the Cyclones in front 1-0.

- Nine seconds later it’s Girardi with his second goal of the game. Cyclones up their lead to 2-zip.

- Carthage answers when Kayden Paquette finds the mark on the doorstep, cutting the Cyclones lead to 1.

- Antonio Marzano gets that one back, making it 3-1 Watertown.

The Cyclones went on to beat Carthage 11-7.

The IHC Lady Cavaliers hosted Indian River in a girls’ Frontier League lacrosse meeting.

- IHC takes the lead when Abigail Bombard goes low for the score. It’s 1-nothing Lady Cavaliers...

- Indian River ties it. Michaela Delles splits the defenders and rips yarn, knotting the score at 1.

- Tied at 2, Elizabeth Wise dents the back of the net. IHC is up 3-2.

- Tied at 3, Delles scores her second goal of the game.

Indian River went on to beat IHC 16-7.

It was another girls’ Frontier League contest in Adams, as South Jefferson battled Watertown.

- Less than a minute in, some good passing results in the Savannah Hodges’ goal. It’s 1-nothing South Jeff.

- Watertown ties it when Alena Clough sneaks one past the goalie, tying the game at 1.

- South Jeff regains the lead when Laurelle Surette winds and fires. It’s 2-1 Lady Spartans.

- Then it’s Hodges dodging defenders for her second goal of the game. It’s 3-1 South Jeff.

South Jeff beats Watertown 20-7.

Ogdensburg was at Potsdam for a Northern Athletic Conference girls’ lacrosse matchup.

- Emma Fields to Keegan McGaheran for a quick goal over the keeper’s shoulder. It’s 1-0 Potsdam.

- OFA’s Mia Jeneault connects with Jaedyn Awan for the quick release, tying the game at 1-1.

- Ella Ramsdell on the restart, her shot is deflected. Alyssa Fleury snares the rebound and scores. It’s 2-1 Sandstoners.

- Awan to Jeneault for the goal. She produced two goals and two assists to lead OFA.

- Jeneault to Hannah Costello who ripples the mesh.

- McGaheran goes top shelf to give Potsdam back the lead.

Fields racked up six goals and five assists to lead the Sandstoners past OFA, 15-9.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Watertown 11, Carthage 7

General Brown 20, Indian River 9

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Carthage 15, General Brown 14

Indian River 16, Immaculate Heart 7

South Jefferson 20, Watertown 7

Salmon River 15, Massena 3

Potsdam 15, OFA 9

Saranac-Lake Placid 14, Malone 2

High school baseball

Beaver River 16, Alexandrian 0

Lyme 4, Belleville Henderson 2

Sandy Creek 11, South Lewis 6

Salmon River 12, Massena 2

Copenhagen 7, Heuvelton 4

Malone 6, Gouverneur 0

Potsdam 8, OFA 2

Brushton-Moira 17, St. Regis Falls 15

Norwood-Norfolk 16, St. Lawrence Central 1

High school softball

Belleville Henderson 19, LaFargeville 3

Sandy Creek 6, Thousand Islands 3

Salmon River 15, Massena 13

Canton 16, St. Lawrence Central 0

Gouverneur 15, Malone 0

Colton-Pierrepont 18, Norwood-Norfolk 11

OFA 16, Potsdam 1

Brushton-Moira 16, St. Regis Falls 1

Fulton 17, Carthage 2

College baseball

Hudson Valley 7, Jefferson 1

Hudson Valle 13, Jefferson 5

Boys’ high school tennis

Lowville 5, Carthage 0

High school golf

South Jefferson 4.5, Lowville 2.5

Alexandria 7, South Lewis 0

Alexandria 4, Sandy Creek 3

