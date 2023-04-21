Lady Warriors becoming force on the lacrosse field

Indian River girls' lacrosse
By Mel Busler
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - The Indian River girls’ lacrosse team is off to a strong start to the season.

The Lady Warriors are developing into a force on the lacrosse field.

They’re currently 4-1 on the season.

With just one senior, this young group of players is coming into its own.

The players are certainly enjoying the early season success so far, but they know there’s more work to be done.

Coach Victoria Fusco has been able to turn the Lady Warriors into a powerhouse in a short period of time...

All the hard work is paying off in the win column.

Indian River should be a force to contend with not just this season but in the future.

