Man accused of stealing dealer vehicle hours before suspicious fire

Taylor Chambers
Taylor Chambers(St. Lawrence County Jail)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A Rensselaer Falls man is accused of stealing a $26,000 vehicle from an auto dealership just hours before that vehicle was found engulfed in flames.

State police charged 33-year-old Taylor Chambers with third-degree grand larceny.

Troopers were called to what they say was a “suspicious vehicle fire” in a field off County Route 10 in the town of Lisbon on Wednesday at around 5:40 a.m.

The Lisbon Fire Department put out the blaze.

Police said the vehicle, a 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer, was stolen from the Bill Rapp auto dealership in the town of Lisbon just hours before the fire.

Chambers is accused of stealing the vehicle from the dealership lot.

Police said Chambers was arrested following a traffic stop.

He was arraigned in Oswegatchie Town Court and ordered held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail.

