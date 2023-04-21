Massena man accused of possessing assault rifle, drugs
TOWN OF NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A 44-year-old Massena man is in jail for allegedly having drugs and an assault rifle with a large-capacity magazine.
State police arrested Corey Mossow during the early morning hours of April 19 following a traffic stop on Mill Street in the town of Norfolk.
Troopers said Mossow failed a field sobriety test.
Police said they searched Mossow’s car and found an AR-15 firearm with no serial number on it.
They said they also seized Suboxone, Xanax, and methylphenidate hydrochloride (also known as Ritalin) pills.
Mossow was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon - assault rifle, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon - large capacity ammunition feeding device, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
He was arraigned in Norfolk Town Court and sent to the St. Lawrence County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash or $5,000 bond.
