Massena man accused of possessing assault rifle, drugs

Corey Mossow
Corey Mossow(St. Lawrence County Jail)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A 44-year-old Massena man is in jail for allegedly having drugs and an assault rifle with a large-capacity magazine.

State police arrested Corey Mossow during the early morning hours of April 19 following a traffic stop on Mill Street in the town of Norfolk.

Troopers said Mossow failed a field sobriety test.

Police said they searched Mossow’s car and found an AR-15 firearm with no serial number on it.

They said they also seized Suboxone, Xanax, and methylphenidate hydrochloride (also known as Ritalin) pills.

Mossow was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon - assault rifle, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon - large capacity ammunition feeding device, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in Norfolk Town Court and sent to the St. Lawrence County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash or $5,000 bond.

